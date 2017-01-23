Samsung says batteries caused Note 7 fires, delays new Galaxy S8

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Samsung Electronics says flaws in the design and production of batteries used in its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, not its hardware or software, made it prone to catch fire.Samsung said Monday that it was responsible for not ensuring the design specifications given to its suppliers were fail-safe but believed its investigation into the problem would help the entire industry counter overheating risks with lithium batteries. Analysts questioned if the world’s largest smartphone maker had really gotten to the bottom of the problem.The South Korean company delayed the launch of its next Galaxy phone — the Galaxy S8, which usually would come in February. It also announced tighter quality controls and more rigorous testing to ensure safety.During a two-hour press conference livestreamed in English, Chinese and Korean, Samsung said tests of more than 200,000 phones and 30,000 batteries showed different problems with each of the two kinds of batteries used in the Note 7.Some experts had speculated that the phones’ ultrathin design or water-resistant features could have made them prone to overheat. Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung’s mobile division, said the investigation found no such problems.Article Continued BelowThe Galaxy Note 7 featured one of the biggest battery capacities so far for smartphones at 3,500 mAh, or milliampere hour, which gave it the highest energy density of all Samsung’s devices. However, Koh said Samsung and outside inspectors found no evidence that the high energy density alone was to blame.Samsung introduced the Note 7 on Aug. 2 and weeks later recalled the first batch after reports emerged that the phones were overheating and in some cases exploding. After replacement phones also started catching fire, aviation authorities banned them on flights and the company dropped the product for good. It has estimated the quality control fiasco will cost it $5.3 billion through early this year.A damaged Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on a table in Richmond, Va., after it caught fire on Oct. 9, 2016. (Shawn L. Minter) The Note 7 isn’t the only gadget to catch fire thanks to lithium battery problems, which have afflicted everything from laptops to Tesla cars to Boeing’s 787 jetliner. Manufacturers like the batteries because they weigh less and pack much more energy into the same space than other types of batteries.