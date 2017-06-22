Sears Canada announces it is seeking court protection from creditors

After years of mounting losses, Sears Canada announced Thursday morning that it is seeking legal protection from creditors as it restructures the business, which if successful, will see the company continuing to operate on a smaller scale with fewer stores.“If granted, the Sears Canada Group will work to complete its restructuring in a timely fashion and hopes to exit CCAA protection as soon as possible in 2017, better positioned to capitalize on the opportunities that exist in the Canadian retail marketplace,” according to a press release from the company.Just last week, Sears Canada warned there was “significant doubt” about its future, which sent share prices tumbling.Read more:Sears Canada shares plunge amid report it’s preparing to seek creditor protectionArticle Continued BelowSears Canada takes hit after creditor-protection reportSears Canada raises ‘significant doubt’ about its future, seeks buyerTrading of shares in Sears Canada (TSX:SCC) was halted ahead of the Toronto Stock Exchange’s open at 9:30 a.m.