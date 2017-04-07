Sears Canada launches an off-price division

The mysterious black-wrapped store at 322 ½ Queen Street W. fits right into the fashion-focused neighbourhood that once was home to fledgling brands and now is populated by retailers like Aritzia and Lululemon.Inside 322 ½, lace-trimmed short jean shorts, sequined T-shirts and embroidered bomber jackets compete for attention – millennial attention it is hoped – at fast-fashion prices.To the right and throughout the store are discounted fashion homewares, ranging from du jour shaggy white footstools and mirrored nightstands to scented candles. At the back are the essentials, including 100 per cent pima cotton T-shirts for $10 and down-stuffed jackets for $50.The punchline? It’s a Sears Canada pop-up store, part of another effort to reverse the long decline of a familiar brand. Ten years ago Sears Canada was a $6 billion a year business. Today, after selling numerous stores for cash, it does a little over $3 billion a year.The latest iteration of the struggling department store retailer is meant to introduce shoppers to the new off-price division, called The Cut @ Sears, offering quality in fashion, essentials and homewares at affordable prices.Article Continued BelowThe price tags include a “compare at” price, similar to the “compare at” price tags found in discount stores like Winners and Marshalls, indicating a perceived discount of 30-60 per cent.In the current retail climate, discount operators are clobbering stalwart department stores, posting positive earnings while competitors close stores to trim costs and others go bankrupt, and Sears Canada is hoping to ride that wave as part of returning to growth.The myriad private label apparel brands at Sears have been consolidated into one brand, the Sears brand, now printed or sewn into the fabric of the apparel the company designs and sources from offices in Toronto, Montreal and New York.