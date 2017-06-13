Seattles soda tax finds the sweet spot in fight against obesity: Wells

The city of Seattle passed a tax on sugar sweetened beverages last week. What do you think happened next? That’s right. The news reignited the predictable complaint that the move was “anti-business,” that such taxes don’t work, that it’s the consumer who gets hurt by such intrusive measures. Et cetera. Too bad for the pop lobby that evidence to the contrary continues to mount, that sweetened beverage tax policy is good health policy, and that if Ottawa wants to divert attention from the country’s current obsession with that infrastructure bank, it could grab a win by focusing on a “Healthier Canada,” as it has previously promised to do.Let’s revisit a fact or two. Sugar sweetened beverages (SSBs) are forecast to add to the country’s health burden in unconscionable numbers. The report earlier this year from the University of Waterloo’s school of public health forecast that SSBs will be responsible for more than 600,000 new cases of type-2 diabetes over the next 25 years and more than two million cases of obesity. Crunching data from Euromonitor and the Canadian Community Health Survey, the study found that the average Canadian youth consumed an estimated 578 ml of sugary drinks a day, with children under the age of 8 consuming 326 ml a day. (The definition of “sugary drink” includes juice.)One more number: the study projects that a 10-per-cent tax could result in health care savings of $4.1 billion and tax revenue of $16.5 billion.Article Continued BelowThe Seattle legislation is compelling. Tax revenue proceeds will be directed into nutritional and education programs aimed at addressing the food insecurity gap, including expanding access to healthy and affordable food through such initiatives as the city’s Fresh Bucks program. That program matches food stamps with fresh food sold through farmer’s markets.The new tax takes effect Jan. 1.The naysayers are having a tougher argument these days. In April, a study published in PLOS on the consumption habits in Berkeley, Calif., garnered global headlines. The study, led by Lynn Silver at California’s Public Health Institute and Barry Popkin, professor of nutrition at the University of North Carolina, found that the volume of SSBs fell by roughly 10 per cent year over year. (Berkeley passed a one cent per ounce tax on sugar-sweetened beverages in November 2014, which came into effect in March of the following year.) Total beverage sales rose, however, including, notably, water. The authors conclude: “The findings of this study, while limited by its observational design, suggest that SSB taxes may be effective in shifting consumers to purchase healthier beverages without causing undue hardship and while raising revenue for social objectives.”