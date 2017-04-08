Sexual harassment headlines spotlight lack of change

The accusations — of an Uber manager propositioning an engineer via instant message on her first day in his department, of the top-rated host at Fox News calling female co-workers to talk about sex — are so lurid they sound like outliers.But years after companies and courts began insisting sexual harassment has no place on the job, it continues to fester — particularly when employers tolerate it, experts say.While the allegations are unproven, reports that Fox, Uber and other organizations may have allowed such treatment to go unchecked, push back against assumptions that sexual harassment has diminished, even as it has been labelled unacceptable.Read more:More advertisers ditch Fox’s Bill O’Reilly show after sexual harassment allegationsArticle Continued BelowInside Uber’s aggressive, unrestrained workplace cultureThe effort to change workplace dynamics “feels like it’s been going on a long time, but 30 years in the history of male-female relationships is less than the blink of an eye,” said Louise Fitzgerald, a psychologist who in the 1980s developed a survey long used by the U.S. military and other employers to measure their workers’ specific experiences of sexual harassment.“We keep having to rediscover this over and over again, and every time we’re shocked.”