Simple Craft Company is a cute, aromatic food nook in The Beach

It smells heavenly at The Simple Craft Company on Main St. near Gerrard Ave.“I just made oatcakes,” owner Fiona Bramzell says. She’s not a huge fan but her customers, many of whom are from the U.K., crave this Old-World treat, which you use almost like a cracker, although they look — and smell — like a cookie.Doing what her customers like, and what taps into her own passion for food and local, is what this small storefront is all about.Bramzell has lived in the Upper Beaches for 20 years. Years ago, she owned a restaurant, but raising a daughter on her own meant she had to be more creative with her endeavours. She worked at a local coffee shop for many years and wrote a food column and served as editorial assistant for a local paper.With her daughter now a teenager, last summer Bramzell was ready to go in business for herself again. She thought the DIY trend was something she should get into. “I wanted to get people back to learning a craft,” Bramzell says, who’s pretty industrious herself. Article Continued BelowShe opened this storefront in May last year — on a downtrodden stretch of Main St. that’s slowly improving with the arrival of new shops — as a workshop space, offering classes for crocheting, knitting, painting and cartooning. But the concept had its flaws. “As much as people said they wanted to do it, when it came down to it, they didn’t have the time.” Meanwhile, she found her heart wasn’t completely into the business. “It wasn’t what I wanted to do.”She kept the name and by the fall had pivoted her concept to selling gifty goods on consignment, starting with the creative work of some of the instructors who had been teaching for her. While December was busy, Bramzell found this new approach not quite landing: Consignment was cumbersome to run, and she needed to be full-time in the store — she’d kept her coffee-shop job and was doing weekends only — to really make a go of it. Meanwhile, she realized that food was her true passion, plus she could build up a regular customer base with people who’d keep coming back for their favourite goods.