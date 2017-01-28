Snapchats upcoming IPO prompts buzz, skepticism

There’s certainly skepticism around the business case for Snapchat, the disappearing-photo messaging app once synonymous with teen sexting. And there’s concern over whether an expected initial stock offer valuing parent Snap Inc. at $25 billion (U.S.) can possibly be justified. But there’s also a growing buzz that the offering, possibly this spring, will be the blockbuster tech IPO of the year.The excitement is in part due to a waning IPO market amid increasing investor demand for profitable growth, with the dearth of new listings, according to PwC research, implying higher valuations for a smaller number of offers.But Snapchat is also very much a dominant player when it comes to U.S. millennials, who are highly coveted by online marketers for their tech savvy and because they are likely to increase discretionary spending in step with rising incomes in coming years. Moreover, Harvard Business School professors Marco Iansiti and Karim Lakhani argue that the ephemeral nature of the app that allows users to share self-deleting selfies is ideally suited to the Internet age.Article Continued BelowBy launching ads that disappear after a set amount of time and dispensing with the typical Internet advertising model of charging per impression or click, and instead demanding top dollar for advertising by the day, Snapchat is capturing a revolutionary spirit and offering a window into what drives value creation in the digitalized economy, the professors say.In an introduction to their elective course Digital Innovation and Transformation, they suggest that the company’s focus on images rather than text also provides insight into the form of communication most attractive to young people and other early tech adapters.That’s a view backed up by several academic studies demonstrating that teens and young adults tend to be more interested in viewing pictures and videos than the text-focused media seen on Twitter and Facebook.