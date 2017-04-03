SNC-Lavalin in talks for $3.5B takeover of London-based WS Atkins

MONTREAL—SNC-Lavalin is in talks to acquire WS Atkins PLC, an engineering and project management consultancy based in London, for the equivalent of $3.5 billion.Shares in WS Atkins soared Monday as it said it has received a tentative offer from the Montreal engineering giant worth 20.80 pounds cash per share.WS Atkins said its board is prepared to recommend the offer, subject to reaching agreement on other possible terms and conditions, but warned there is no guarantee that a deal will be concluded.Read more: SNC-Lavalin projects higher profits amid fraud and corruption caseArticle Continued BelowWS Atkins stock closed up nearly 27 per cent at 19.50 pounds on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.The company said under the rules governing takeovers and mergers, SNC-Lavalin is required to make a firm offer or withdraw by May 1.For its part, SNC-Lavalin said any firm offer would be subject to the satisfaction of a number of pre-conditions including the recommendation of the board of directors for WS Atkins. SNC-Lavalin said it also reserves the right to make a lower offer depending on the circumstances.