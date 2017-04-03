South Africa drops to junk status after Standard & Poors downgrades credit

JOHANNESBURG—South Africa’s rand tumbled on Monday afternoon after credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s downgraded the country’s the credit grade to junk status, saying political and institutional uncertainty after a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma last week had placed fiscal and growth outcomes at risk.The agency said the downgrade reflects its view that the divisions in the African National Congress government, especially the firing of respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan, who was replaced by an ally of President Jacob Zuma last week, have put policy continuity at risk.“In our opinion, the executive changes initiated by President Zuma have put at risk fiscal and growth outcomes,” S&P said in a statement. “The negative outlook reflects our view that political risks will remain elevated this year, and that policy shifts are likely, which could undermine fiscal and economic growth outcomes more than we currently project.”Read more: South Africa’s president fires respected finance minister, sparking fresh angeredGordhan was seen as a bulwark against corruption and as finance minister had blocked some questionable policies by other members of Zuma’s government. Since he was fired the rand has fallen against major currencies and the ruling African National Congress party is in turmoil.Article Continued BelowEconomists had predicted that the firing of Gordhan would hurt South Africa’s economy, which saw growth of just 0.5 per cent last year and has an unemployment rate of around 27 per cent. Zuma’s actions would cause South Africa to be downgraded to junk status by credit ratings agencies, economists warned.South Africa is rated one notch above junk at Fitch and two notches above junk at Moody.S&P kept a “negative” outlook on South Africa, meaning it is more likely to downgrade it again than upgrade it.