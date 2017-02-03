Super Bowl ads: What youll see (and what you wont see) between drives

In perhaps the biggest advertising gamble of the night, Hyundai is teaming with director Peter Berg (Deepwater Horizon) to actually film a 90-second ad while Super Bowl LI is underway. Hyundai said the ad will show “off the field” moments captured during the game, and will air right after the contest ends.Traditionally, ads that air before or after the Super Bowl itself aren’t very successful at drawing eyeballs. But the on-the-fly aspect of this ad could make it hard to ignore.“The challenge for all of these companies is, ‘How do you stand out?’ ” said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University. “As a result we’re going to see this year people try some very curious approaches.”Dean Evans, Hyundai’s chief marketing officer, said the shoot-during-the-game approach is all about buzz. “We wanted to test ourselves,” Evans said.Going liveArticle Continued BelowSnickers will air a live Super Bowl ad in the third quarter starring Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). The Mars brand will also live-stream the set of the commercial for 36 hours ahead of the spot (this year, 30-second Super Bowl spots cost around $5 million U.S.).“The actual ad is only part of the equation,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, a Snickers brand director, who promises “over 30 hours of original content” streamed live leading up to the game.Meanwhile, Wix — an Israeli website hosting service — turned to Facebook Live and YouTube Live on Jan. 17 to debut teasers for its Super Bowl ad. The teaser — which was prerecorded and only streamed live — starred Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman in her own film later this year, and English actor Jason Statham (The Fast and the Furious).