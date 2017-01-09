SUVs threaten to dethrone Camry from top spot

DETROIT—America’s favourite car is under attack.The Toyota Camry has been the top-selling vehicle for 15 years in the U.S., if you exclude pickup trucks. Now it’s in danger of losing its crown, a potential victim of the SUV craze. And even a much-anticipated revamp unveiled Monday may not be enough to keep the competition at bay.Toyota’s own RAV4 small SUV and Honda’s CR-V have racked up impressive sales gains as buyers shift away from passenger cars toward the higher-sitting and more versatile SUVs. The CR-V, for instance, outsold the Camry an uncharacteristic five months last year.The Camry, last reworked four years ago, has made a living by being a solidly reliable if dull ride for people who simply want to get from place to place. It’s not much fun to drive and in the past, some analysts compared its looks to an appliance. Although styling has improved, it’s still square-looking when compared to competitors such as the Honda Accord or Chevrolet Malibu.Toyota says it increased the distance between the wheels on the new version by about five centimetres and lowered the hood and roof height. The result is a lower centre of gravity and a wider look that the company calls “beautiful and futuristic.” Toyota describes the new interior as cockpit-like.Article Continued BelowThe revamped Camry gets two all-new engines, a 3.5-litre V6 and a 2.5-litre four, both paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. There’s also a gas-electric hybrid version.All 2018 Camrys come standard with a suite of safety systems that includes automatic emergency braking.Horsepower, gas mileage and price weren’t released. The new Kentucky-built Camry will be available late in the summer.

