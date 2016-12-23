Tapping into the lucrative Chrismukkah market

Lots of people make a living from the seasonal business of Christmas — lights, trees, stocking stuffers, artery-clogging eggnog — but the much more niche business of Hanukkah products is tougher. Some entrepreneurs have made it work (or are trying) with quirky products whether earnest (like the Star of David tree topper) or mildly subversive (like the Santa Claus yarmulke or a menorah-shaped bong).Some purveyors of these seasonal products, like Neal Hoffman, never expected to be in the Hanukkah business. Hoffman was shopping in a Nordstrom in 2012 when his son ran up to him holding an Elf on the Shelf, the popular Christmas toy.That turned out to be both complicated and fortuitous: complicated, because Hoffman is Jewish, his wife is Catholic, and they had decided to raise their children Jewish.And fortuitous because of what happened next.“I was like, ‘Dude, you can’t have that,’” said Hoffman, who previously had worked at Hasbro, the toy giant. “‘You can have a…’ — and I was like, what would be Jewish I could rhyme with?” he said. “And then I said, ‘I’m going to get you a Mensch on a Bench.’”Article Continued BelowAfter raising more than $22,000 (all figures U.S.) on Kickstarter, Hoffman produced his first run of Mensch on a Bench dolls for the following holiday season and has been selling them ever since. They come with a storybook that situates the bearded character, who wears a black hat and a Jewish prayer shawl, in the Hanukkah story: he watches over the oil in the Maccabees’ temple to ensure it burns for eight days.“Elf on a Shelf is a great product,” Hoffman said. “But they just left the Jewish market sitting there saying: ‘What about us? What about our kids?’”That first year, 2013, sales of Mensch on a Bench, which retails for $30, reached about $100,000, mostly through Hoffman’s own website. In 2014, Bed Bath & Beyond picked up the product and Hoffman appeared on Shark Tank, pushing sales to $900,000. Revenues were $800,000 last year and will be about the same this year — which suits Hoffman, who works out of his home and enjoys the lifestyle of a niche product entrepreneur.

