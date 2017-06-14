Tech industry invests $135 million in Montreal startup Element AI

A Montreal startup said Thursday it is getting about $135 million from Microsoft, Intel and several other investors to fund the company’s goal of becoming a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), an industry seen as becoming an increasingly important part of the Canadian economy.The financing, which comes eight months after Element AI launched, is expected to create 250 jobs in Toronto and Asia by January, CEO Jean-François Gagné said.Gagné said Element AI’s goal is to create a Canadian publicly listed company that brings AI capabilities to traditional industries, such as manufacturing and financial services.Read more:Why tech giants like Google are investing in Montreal’s artificial intelligence research labArticle Continued BelowNew institute aims to make Toronto an ‘intellectual centre’ of AI capabilityTrudeau attends Microsoft summit to promote Canadian tech, lure foreign investmentAs an example, Gagné said AI can use vast amounts of data from sophisticated cameras and sensors to make robotic manufacturing more aware of its surroundings and easier to adapt to changes.