TekSavvy customers get early Christmas courtesy of the CRTC

Score one for the little guys.Internet users who get their connection through service provider TekSavvy got an early Christmas present this week.The company began sending emails to its customers on Monday telling them their internet charges will be going down starting in January.“Usually when you get an email from a company it’s some sort of spammy holiday offer these days,” said Ian McDougald, a TekSavvy customer for four years.“But it was just super refreshing to get an email saying your rates are going down,” McDougald said.Article Continued BelowThe lowered rates are thanks to a Canadian Radio and Telecommunications Commission ruling from October that cut the rate big telecoms like Rogers and Bell are allowed to charge independent providers like TekSavvy, Distributel and others for access to their networks.Some of the savings from that change are now being passed along to TekSavvy customers in proportion to the size of their internet packages.McDougald said he is on a relatively small plan, so he’s only saving $5 a month. Other customers saw between $1 and $10 chopped from their monthly bills.

