The Gates way to a better future: Olive

“[The] hybrid engine of self-interest and concern for others can serve a much wider circle of people than can be reach by self-interest or caring alone.” — Bill GatesBill Gates is not the antidote to what could be a new era of self-obsession ushered in by the rise of Trumpism. But the humanitarianism of Gates, who has been engaged in philanthropy full-time for the better part of two decades, reminds us that normality still consists in helping others. Gates, 61, co-founder of Microsoft Corp., and his wife, Melinda, are the co-chairs the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The Gates’ have saved millions of lives in their campaigns against diseases to which children are acutely vulnerable, and have saved lives among adults by providing prevention and treatment programs for HIV/AIDS and other deadly diseases. By 2007, the latest year for which calculations are available, the Gates philanthropies had already helped save close to six million lives.That number has since expanded, due to the ripple effect of the continuing Gates cash infusions. Other donors have been drawn into both the Gates’ causes and unrelated ones, inspired by the Gates’ high rate of success — in, for instance, eradicating polio in all but two countries in Africa. Article Continued BelowThere are several Gates foundations, many of them partnerships with the U.N., UNICEF, the World Bank, regional and national governments, NGOs, and prominent leaders in business and other fields. The foundations are focused on carefully selected causes where they can act forcefully and show significant, measurable results. The Gates’ do not sponsor “safe” causes — the ballet, the opera, the Boy Scouts. Gates causes include anti-poverty programs, advances in education, better crop yields for subsistence farmers, microfinance and other gateways to economic opportunity in low-income regions, and enhancement of the lives of girls and women.“We have to look specifically at women and girls issues,” Melinda Gates recently told The Wall Street Journal, describing the admirably holistic approach of the Gates’ philanthropy, “or we are not going to get the GDP rise that we want — if you don’t start them on the right path of great health, education and decision-making, and then economic opportunity.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx