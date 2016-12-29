The secrets to success for Spin Master, the Toronto toy company behind Hatchimals

Dramatic growth has come at a price for Spin Master, the Toronto-based entertainment company behind this season’s hit toy, the Hatchimals line of plush creatures.Although revenue jumped 22.3 per cent year over year to $475 million (U.S.) in the November quarter, product development, distribution, marketing and acquisition-related costs pushed general expenses ahead by 26.2 per cent. That compares to a 23.8-per-cent increase a year ago for the 22-year-old company, with rising costs in turn driving a 1.3-per-cent year-over-year decline in adjusted operating profit margin.It’s a squeeze the company expects will abate once it fully absorbs a series of acquisitions, including a 2015 deal for privately held Cardinal Industries that bolstered Spin Master’s games portfolio and its buyout this year of the Etch A Sketch mechanical drawing toy brand.Spin Master said its spending can help sustain revenue growth in the high teens, as it expands into several new toy categories.Article Continued BelowThe company also said the Hatchimal phenomenon has been significant enough to trigger a small improvement in its sales outlook, with international expansion another key contributor. And the growth comes despite $9 million in foregone revenue, according to Cormack Securities analyst David McFadgen, due to a shortage of Hatchimals supply. The cuddly creatures have placed at or near the top of sales charts in the fast-growing U.S. toy market since their launch in early October.Designated the top-selling toy of the 2016 Christmas season by New York-based NPD, the market-research firm compares the excitement to the frenzy surrounding Cabbage Patch Kids in the 1980s and Tickle Me Elmo in 1996.

