The Source gets modern look to bring customers back into stores

The Source is staging a transformation to turn its stores into electronics playgrounds in an effort to boost sales as the consumer technology industry faces pressure on multiple fronts, including big-box retailers and the ease of online shopping.The company formerly known as Radio Shack is in the midst of overhauling its stores, doing away with walls of boxed products in favour of a new esthetic with a more modern flair — bright lights, wider aisles and even wood accents.It is setting up interactive displays to allow customers to connect their smartphones into headphones and speakers so they can test the sound with music they enjoy rather than a store-selected soundtrack, said Charles Brown, president of the Source.The first revamped store opened in the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto in 2015. The Source is aiming to complete the renovations at more than half of its 550 locations by the end of the year.The reality, Brown said, is that the Source needs to adapt to a world where consumer electronics are no longer found exclusively at specialty outlets — they can be bought at convenience stores, gas stations and other retail pit stops, not to mention online.Article Continued Below“Retail now, there’s just so much disruption,” Brown said in an interview.Revenue in the Canadian consumer electronics industry has declined over the past five years at an annualized rate of 1.2 per cent, according to estimates by IBISWorld. The market-research firm projects revenue will continue to fall between 2017 and 2022 at an annualized rate of 0.8 per cent.The drop comes as people increasingly purchase electronics from Amazon, eBay and mass merchants like Costco, according to a recent report by the firm.