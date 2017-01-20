Kevin O’Leary takes up a lot of space.This was evident on Dragons’ Den and continues to be obvious on Shark Tank. He has a masterful blowhardism which, in his current gambit to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, includes a dismissal of his television performances as sheer entertainment. He wants us to understand that only a fool would confuse the two. He is a businessman. Objective in life: “I want to go to bed richer than when I woke up. It’s that simple.”So let’s pull the curtain back as best we can by recalling an interview with the Toronto Star held at a Toronto restaurant in February 2010.In the interest of advancing an objective take on the man, absent any Trumpian comments about appearance or personality — the media now knows the perils in not being serious from the get go — this is O’Leary, unadorned.Was he using Dragons’ Den as a vehicle to express his personal political views? (O’Leary was still on the Canadian reality show at the time.)Article Continued Below“These are my opinions and yes I am using that format. That’s exactly what I do. I try and question. I don’t hide my political beliefs. I am right-wing (sic) of Attila the Hun. We need a lot more Kevin O’Learys in Canada. That’s what I believe. A lot more. We don’t have enough of this.”Define right-wing:“I like to challenge the assumptions we have as Canadians that we need so much government in society. I’m quite displeased lately about government involvement in things our taxpayer dollars should not be spent on, funding zombie companies like Chrysler and General Motors. There’s absolutely no need for that.”