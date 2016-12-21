Threat of Brexit delivers an early Christmas present for Irish shoppers

NEWRY, IRELAND—The threat of “Brexit” is delivering a Christmas bonanza to Northern Ireland, where the thousands visiting daily from the euro-using Republic of Ireland are finding bargains driven by the battered pound.In the malls of Newry, a Northern Ireland town barely 5 miles (8 kilometres) from the United Kingdom’s only land border with a European Union partner, the surge in cross-border holiday shopping underscores how far the British currency has fallen amid anxiety over the country’s promised EU exit.While the euro is unusually weak against the resurgent dollar, the pound is far weaker, boosting price differentials on most goods. That’s been the case since June, when a majority of British voters — including 44 per cent of those in Northern Ireland — shocked pollsters by voting to leave the world’s largest economic union. The pound since has endured a precipitous fall and today is worth less than 1.20 euros, about 15 per cent less than a year ago.Traffic on the approach roads to Newry is running bumper to bumper as Christmas approaches, and the heavy presence of southern Irish shoppers is obvious from the license plates that display names of their home counties. Once visitors find a parking spot and head inside, they are confronted by a stock market-style ticker display listing each shop’s competing exchange rates — right beside the spot where children queue to see Santa on his sleigh.Many shops offer bank-beating discounts to shoppers with euros; a few even take them on equal value terms to pounds.Article Continued Below“Everyone you talk to down south has come up to get the deals,” said Laura Doherty from the town of Drogheda, which lies almost exactly between Newry to the north and the republic’s capital, Dublin, to the south.“We were in Dublin last weekend and we didn’t buy much, because the whole place just gave you that feeling of: I’m being ripped off,” said Margaret McArdle, who lives in the Northern Ireland border village of Meigh.Many visitors head straight for the Sainsbury’s supermarket in The Quays centre in Newry. Sainsbury’s, one of the biggest U.K. chains, has no outlets in southern Ireland. Its most popular aisles stock an array of alcoholic beverages, the biggest cross-border product of all.

