“We do believe we have met the minister’s expectations,” an Ontario Power Generation spokesperson told the Star in January.And . . . no.The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency respectfully — and rightfully — disagrees that OPG did its job to the fullest when it tabled in December its report on alternate locations for the burial of low and intermediate nuclear waste.Those who have followed the trail of the so-called deep geologic repository (DGR) thus far know that OPG has been firm in its insistence that the burial site would be best placed at Bruce Nuclear in the municipality of Kincardine. Readers may recall the simple stats: a shaft will be sunk 680 metres deep. The storage vault will house a range of waste, from cleaning mops on the low end, by which I mean a short radioactive life, to ion exchange resins on the high end. We’re talking steam generators, pressure tubes, end fittings. The quantum of waste: potentially 200,000 cubic metres from the Bruce, Darlington and Pickering sites. The crypt will be dug 1.2 kilometres from the shore of Lake Huron.Article Continued BelowThe questions for OPG in its advocacy for the Bruce site have always been these: Is it the right rock? And is it the right place? The proximity to the Great Lakes has drawn loud protest from both sides of the border in defiance of OPG’s own claim that the issue has not generated “large volumes of curiosity.” On Thursday, Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee again made his opposition to the project known, tweeting that “there is a growing opposition to Canada burying nuclear waste so close to the #GreatLakes, Your voices are being heard.” Kildee represents Michigan’s Flint Township where the water crisis has kept tainted drinking water top of mind.OPG has repeatedly argued that the opposition to the Bruce DGR has no technical merit, that the host rock is virtually impermeable, that the science is sound.