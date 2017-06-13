Times change, but Sears has not: Olive

With its announcement yesterday of a doubling in first-quarter losses, and a deep dip in sales, Sears Canada Inc. is, to paraphrase the song, a few days older and closer to death.Sears Canada says that its survival is in doubt, liquidity having dried up. The firm is able to borrow a mere $109 million (Cdn.) or so on its real estate holdings to finance continuing operations, far short of the $175 million it was counting on.Sears Canada has effectively put itself up for sale, consistent with the asset-dumping by which Chicago-based parent Sears Holdings Corp. has been trying to stay afloat.The challenge for Eddie Lampert, longtime controlling shareholder of Sears Holdings, is the scarcity of potential buyers for Sears Canada. The Canadian branch plant has lost $406.7 million over the past three years.True, Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC), also controlled by New York money, might be interested. HBC has been a rumoured buyer this year for the troubled department-store retailers Macy’s Inc. and Neiman Marcus Group Inc.Article Continued BelowBut HBC is mired in its own world of worries. Its shockingly bad quarterly results released last week are a culmination of several years of losses.HBC and Sears Canada are hardly alone in their fate.Over the past five years, the biggest remaining North American department store chains have, on average, lost 46 per cent of their shareholder value.