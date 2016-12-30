Top 10 tech stories of 2016

This year will go down as a year where many potentially game-changing technologies actually made it into people’s hands.Now we just have to see if they will actually change the world.Consider it the real beginning for things like virtual and augmented reality, technology that had been gestating, but finally became real products.To go along with that promise, there were also plenty of examples that showed how dependent we have become on our devices – and despite our many advancements – how precariously fallible some of them still remain.Here are the 10 biggest stories from the year in technology.Article Continued BelowSamsung Explode-gateA month after its release in September, the first Samsung Galaxy Note 7 exploded in flames. Then another, causing a plane to be evacuated. (Shawn L. Minter/AP) The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was easily the most innovative flagship phone released this year. The South Korean electronics giant reorganized its production cycle to release the phone in August, in advance of the next iPhone. And for a short while it worked: the phone received rave reviews and preorders were strong.Then a month after release in September, the first phone exploded in flames. Then another, causing a plane to be evacuated. All told there were 92 incidents, which spurned two recalls, many forced software updates, and eventually turned bringing the phone onto an airline in the U.S. into a felony.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx