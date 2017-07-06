Toronto-area home sale prices expected to rise 13-18% this year: TREB

The Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) has issued a new 13- to 18-per-cent forecast for home sale prices this year as the month-to-month average cost of a Toronto-area home fell again in June — down about 8 per cent, or $69,995, to $793,915 from May’s average.The average selling price was still 6.3 per cent higher year over year, said the board.The number of resale home listings continued to increase last month — up 15.9 per cent compared to June 2016. But that was lower than the 49-per cent surge in supply that occurred in May. At the start of this year, TREB had been predicting an annual 10- to 16-per-cent price growth — between $800,000 and $850,000. The new forecast puts the average price between $825,000 and $860,000, in part because of strong gains in the first four months of the year. Prices grew 33 per cent year over year in March.Read more: Article Continued BelowForeign buyer tax impact mostly psychological, says SousaForeign real estate buyers in Ontario small in number, figures showYes-in-my-backyard: the new mantra of young urbanites pushing for denser development