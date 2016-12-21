Toronto’s screaming real estate prices have made it the least affordable market in the country, with the relatively scarce supply of detached housing one of the leading stressors, according to RBC.The bank’s aggregate affordability measure was up 3 points in Toronto in the last quarter — rising to 63.7 per cent, making it the least affordable quarter since spring 1990 when interest rates were around 14 per cent.A higher measurement means lower affordability on the RBC scale.Nationally, the index hit levels similar to the fourth quarter of 2008, rising 1.3 per cent to 44.3 per cent, said the bank’s Housing Trends and Affordability report.Housing affordability in the Toronto area, which has now surpassed Vancouver on the RBC measure, is expected to deteriorate further next year.Article Continued BelowRBC is predicting a continued increase in Toronto-area home prices, but at a much slower rate than this year, said senior economist Robert Hogue. He said the bank expects prices to rise between 5 and 10 per cent next year compared to 14 per cent, the increase RBC expects for this year overall."Poor and still-rapidly deteriorating affordability (especially for detached homes) does not appear to be a significant impediment for buyers at this stage," said Wednesday’s report.

