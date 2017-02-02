Toronto foreign home buyer numbers dont add up, say critics

As Toronto area housing prices have soared, so too has conjecture about the role of foreign property buyers in driving up the market.When the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) released data on Tuesday showing only 4.9 per cent of transactions in the region involved offshore buyers, it was presented as proof that a lack of housing supply — not foreign buyers — is behind the region’s rocketing market.But that hasn’t stopped the sceptics from questioning the figure.Those who doubt TREB’s findings compare Toronto’s situation to Vancouver where they say the real estate industry underestimated the level of foreign ownership until a crisis in housing affordability prompted the government to step in with a tax that appears to have had dramatic results.Vancouver sales were down about 40 per cent in January, compared to the same month last year. They were 10 per cent below the region’s 10-year January average.Article Continued BelowToronto’s Realosophy president John Pasalis is among those who fear the Vancouver experience is happening here."Most agents’ biggest concern is obviously not immigrants. It’s the fact that when you have wealthy non-residents using homes as a safety deposit box it’s not good,” he said. “It drives up house prices in Toronto and makes everything unaffordable." If things don’t settle down in another year, he fears that local buyers will feel completely cut out of the market because they can’t afford to buy anything.