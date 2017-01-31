Toronto house prices not fuelled by foreign funds: TREB

Don’t blame overseas investors for the high price of housing in the Toronto area, says the city’s real estate board.The Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) released new research Tuesday showing only 4.9 per cent of the 113,133 residential real estate transactions in the Toronto region last year involved foreign buyers.More than half of those buyers were purchasing homes for themselves or family members, according to an October Ipsos poll of more than 3,500 TREB members, who acted on behalf of those buyers. The results are considered accurate within 2 per cent, 19 times out of 20.Fewer than one in five TREB agents reported being involved in a foreign buyer transaction, according to Ipsos. Among respondents, only 1,061 of their total 21,669 transactions were buyers from outside Canada.About a third of the transactions were on properties valued at $1 million or more, with 66 per cent purchased for less than $1 million.Article Continued BelowAbout 25 per cent of the homes purchased by non-Canadians were bought as rental investments.A lack of re-sale home listings and new homes on the market is a far greater factor driving the high price of housing, said Jason Mercer, TREB’s director of market analysis.“If you look at the active listings at the end of December 2016, they were half of what they were at the end of December 2015. It’s pretty difficult not to say that the real issue underlying price in the GTA is the lack of inventory,” he said.