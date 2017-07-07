Toronto tenants face tighter squeeze: Report

Toronto tenants are facing a tighter squeeze at the first of the month and a tougher hunt for apartments in the wake of Ontario’s new Fair Housing plan, which expands rent controls.The average rent on apartments listed on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in the second quarter of the year, rose 11 per cent year-over-year, past the $2,000-a-month mark, according to a report from condo research company Urbanation.President Shaun Hildebrand links the increase to the government’s new housing policies announced April 20. Those include extending rent controls to buildings occupied after 1991 and a foreign buyers’ tax that is believed to be a key psychological factor in the subsequent cooling of the housing market.The number of re-sale home transactions dropped 37 per cent in June. The Toronto Real Estate Board has said many first-time buyers are delaying a purchase, looking at more listings and waiting to see what happens with prices that are still rising year-over-year but declined month-to-month in May and June."The decline in housing sales has been pretty swift. As fewer people enter the ownership market — all other factors remaining equal, population growth continues, the job market is very strong — you’re going to see that demand filter in somewhere. If they’re not buying, they’re renting," said Hildebrand.Article Continued BelowThe number of units that rented on MLS rose 12 per cent year over year in the same period. The 8,328 units that were leased in that quarter surpassed the previous high in the second quarter of 2015 of 8,202.The number of active listings fell 13 per cent from a year ago to 1,125 apartments. That’s equal to only two weeks’ supply, according to Urbanation, which has been tracking rents since 2011 but doesn’t measure rentals let through online listings sites such as Kijiji or other means."For the first time since we’ve been tracking that market the rents are starting to jump. Usually they grew at sort of a modest pace and that 11 per cent growth we saw was really out of the ordinary," said Hildebrand.