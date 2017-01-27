TransCanada submits new application to U.S. State Department for Keystone XL

CALGARY—TransCanada Corp. has submitted a new presidential permit application to the U.S. Department of State for approval of the Keystone XL pipeline.The application comes only days after U.S. President Donald Trump asked the company to reapply and signed an order to help expedite the project.Read more: After Trump’s executive orders, what’s next for the Dakota Access, Keystone XL pipelines?Trump’s Keystone revival signals pipeline abundance for CanadaArticle Continued BelowThe application comes after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order earlier this week to help expedite the project.The pipeline would ship oil 1,900 kilometres from Alberta to Steele City, Neb., where it would connect with other lines leading to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast.TransCanada CEO Russ Girling said the project, which would carry some 830,000 barrels of oil a day, remains in the interests of both Canada and the U.S.