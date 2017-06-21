Travis Kalanick is gone, but what really changes?

So a group of Uber shareholders have been successful in inviting Travis Kalanick to jump off a cliff. Inevitably, this will lead to a zesty round of discussion. Does Kalanick’s ouster usher in a warning to all campus culture companies out there to, well, grow up?The answer is sure, it’s a warning.But effecting change? What are the chances?“It’s part of the internal Uber mantra: if they hadn’t behaved the way they behaved they never would have gotten to where they are.” That’s author Adam Lashinsky giving his take on the core culture at Uber, which could handily serve as a thesis statement for any tech start up. You can’t be a disruptor by playing by the rules.And it’s not just tech.Article Continued BelowMany months ago, I had a couple of long conversations with Dov Charney, ousted founder of American Apparel. There are similarities to the Kalanick tale. Charney’s founding vision was to disrupt the sweatshop world of garment manufacture by selling made-in-America T-shirts. Workers were to be paid a fair wage. And for a time, as with Uber, it was a love fest.But American Apparel became synonymous with hyper-sexualized branding and for the libertine exploits of its leader. “So I wasn’t conventional,” Charney said in one of our conversations. “Boo boo kitten.” A profile of Charney written for Jane magazine defined the beyond-bounds behaviour of the CEO and would stick to Charney and his company in much the same way as Susan Fowler’s blog post alleging sexually harassing inner workings at Uber will forever stick to that company.