Trumps push for new U.S. auto factories a nightmare scenario

U.S. President Donald Trump is asking U.S. automakers to invest in domestic manufacturing at a bad time.Car sales have gained for seven straight years after the U.S. auto bailouts and the financial crisis, a streak that’s close to running out of gas. That’s a recipe for trouble facing companies wary of undoing the painful but necessary steps they took to shut dozens of factories across the country, before and during a more than $70 billion (U.S.) government bailout.New assembly plants cost General Motors, Ford or Fiat Chrysler about $1 billion — the sort of investment companies look to avoid making as a market peaks. And while factories boost jobs, economic gains from building them are being undercut by automation and pressure to compete with lower-wage countries including Mexico.“This is the nightmare scenario for auto companies, which are being asked to make huge capital investments right before a slowdown in sales,” said Dan Luria, an analyst who has advised the United Automobile Workers union. “It seems like hardly the time to spend billions on new plants.”Trump dangled government concessions in a meeting Tuesday with the three automakers’ chief executives. Without providing details, the president promised in front of reporters to ease up on taxes and environmental regulations to entice them to build their first U.S. vehicle assembly plant in more than a decade.Article Continued BelowTrump wrote in a tweet before the meeting: “I want new plants to be built here for cars sold here!” His desires may fall on deaf ears, according to Steven Rattner, who led former president Barack Obama’s auto task force.“I don’t think there is any possibility — having survived a near-death experience — that the car companies will build plants that they don’t need, simply to indulge the president,” Rattner said in a phone interview. “This all comes at a strange time.”Along with car-parts companies they used to own, the automakers shuttered more than 100 manufacturing sites in the U.S. from 2004 to 2010, according to the Center for Automotive Research. Many of those closings occurred as part of the Obama administration-led restructurings of GM and Fiat Chrysler.

