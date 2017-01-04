Trumps tough talk good news, says Canadian auto union

It probably bodes well for Canadian auto workers that U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is leaning on Ford and General Motors to keep auto production at home, says Unifor national president Jerry Dias.“Trump, as crazy as he is, is showing governments can play a role” in helping to strengthen the auto sector to save or even create jobs, said Dias, whose union represents 23,000 Canadian employees of GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. He said Ottawa should also “stick its nose” in the auto business after Ford Motor Co. aborted plans this week to build a $1.6-billion (U.S.) small-car factory in Mexico that Trump had criticized, with the automaker announcing instead it would invest further in Michigan. The surprise move Tuesday was announced just hours after Trump hammered General Motors Co. on Twitter for building its Chevy Cruze hatchback in Mexico and threatening a “big border tax” on the company for importing those vehicles into the U.S. “I’m thrilled about Ford’s investment in Michigan instead of Mexico and creating 700 jobs,” said Dias, noting Trump’s persistent interventionist campaign with U.S. corporations is clearly making an impact. Article Continued BelowDespite the fact that cars and trucks manufactured in Canada are also exported to the U.S., Dias says Trump has “bigger fish to fry” than to bring the hammer down on Canadian imports at this point. “He’s throwing grenades everywhere right now, and it’s working for him. But his ire is not at Canada, it’s at Mexico,” he said.He also said he couldn’t be happier with the president-elect’s threats of hefty taxes on carmakers who build vehicles south of the Rio Grande on the cheap and then sell them back to U.S. consumers.

