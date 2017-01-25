Tundra Energy owns Saskatchewan pipeline that leaked 200,000 litres of crude oil

STOUGHTON, SASK.—The Saskatchewan government says it has confirmed which pipeline leaked 200,000 litres of crude oil on First Nation farmland.It says it belongs to Calgary-based Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd.The company has been leading cleanup of the spill near Stoughton in southeastern Saskatchewan.The government says so far 174,000 litres of oil have been recovered and 185,000 cubic metres of contaminated soil removed.Read more: Response to Saskatchewan pipeline leak criticized as too slow by GreenpeaceArticle Continued BelowIt says further assessment and cleanup, including excavation work, will follow until the site is restored.Tundra confirmed on its website that it is the operator of the pipeline and is working with regulatory bodies and the Ocean Man First Nation to determine the cause.Chief Connie Big Eagle said a band member who worked in the oil industry detected the smell of oil days before the leak was discovered.

