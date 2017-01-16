In a Canadian first, TVO’s The Agenda with Steve Paikin will stream on Twitter nightly at 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday."TVO has to be where audiences are, and we’re excited to explore this opportunity with Twitter," said John Ferri, vice-president, current affairs and documentaries, TVO, in a release.The current affairs program will use the company’s Periscope live streaming service. The Agenda will now appear weeknights at 8 p.m. @TheAgenda.While any Periscope user can broadcast simply by using the mobile app, The Agenda will use Periscope Producer, the professional-focused tool of its streaming service. TVO follows such organizations as the National Football League, the PGA Tour and news programs from many sources, including Bloomberg in live streaming on Twitter. "The broadcast feeds into the Periscope app which plays natively on Twitter," said Ferri in a followup interview. "In theory, it’s no different than someone using their phone to post a live stream on Periscope but, in our case, we are providing a high-quality broadcast feed."Article Continued BelowIn the U.S., Twitter has created ad products for live streaming broadcasts and created partnerships for content, but because TVO is a public broadcaster, no commercials or revenue sharing will be a part of this deal. The Agenda averages about 125,000 viewers on television. A Twitter spokesperson said the company planned to do more live streaming deals this year, and since most deals are global, Canadian Twitter users will be able to watch some PGA golf events — including the upcoming Canadian Open — and PBS’s feed of this week’s presidential inauguration. Last year, Twitter reportedly paid $10 million (U.S.) to simulcast 10 Thursday Night Football regular season games on the service. For the first few games, approximately two million viewers tuned into the games, with the first game averaging 243,000 viewers per minute, which was a considered a disappointing number by analysts.

