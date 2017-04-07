Twenty years later, time to update the Easy Chair

It’s been 20 years since Rotman School of Management finance professor Eric Kirzner created a simple “set it and forget it” kind of portfolio for Toronto Star readers called the Easy Chair, proving a comfy spot for investors to park for many years. The simple strategy recommended putting 20 per cent of your funds in a money market fund, 30 per cent in Government of Canada bonds, 35 per cent in an index fund tracking the Canadian stock market and 15 per cent in an index fund that mirrored the S&P 500 in the U.S.From the portfolio’s launch, Kirzner predicted an average return of 8 per cent annually, banking on the concept that so-called passive investing in market indexes was far better than picking stocks — known as active investing — which is generally riskier and involves higher fees.“Everyone laughed — his portfolio seemed a pathetic attempt at investing,” recalled personal finance writer Alison Griffiths in a 2012 column.But it did far better than even the mild-mannered professor thought. In its first year, his portfolio gained 13 per cent, and in 1999 it grew nearly 19 per cent. Article Continued BelowOver the years, the Easy Chair proved it still had legs through the Asian financial crisis, the dot-com bubble, the aftermath of 9/11, accounting and banking scandals and the Eurozone mess.Even in 2008, when stock markets tanked by nearly 40 per cent, his portfolio was only down 7 per cent for the year. “I developed the Easy Chair in 1997. It did very, very well and then started getting a little outdated. The world has changed,” he says now.