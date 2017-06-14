U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rate, plans to reduce bond holdings

WASHINGTON—The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate for the third time in six months, providing its latest vote of confidence in a slow-growing but durable economy. The Fed also announced plans to start gradually paring its bond holdings later this year, which could cause long-term rates to rise.The increase in the short-term rate by a quarter-point to a still-low range of 1 per cent to 1.25 per cent could lead to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses and slightly better returns for savers.The central bank chose to raise rates again despite an economic slowdown at the start of 2017, which it predicts will prove temporary. It foresees one additional rate hike this year, unchanged from its previous forecast. It gave no hint of when that might occur.Read more:U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rate for second time in 3 monthsArticle Continued BelowToronto, New York markets see modest losses as U.S. Fed releases meeting minutesNorth American markets rally as U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest ratesThe latest Fed rate hike, announced in a statement after a policy meeting, comes as the U.S. economy is growing only sluggishly. Even so, many of the barometers the Fed monitors most closely have given it the confidence to keep gradually lifting still-low borrowing rates toward their historic norms.