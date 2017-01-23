U.S. officials probe Yahoo over data breach

WASHINGTON—Federal officials are investigating Yahoo over how promptly the beleaguered Internet company informed the public about its historic data breaches that together affected more than 1 billion consumers, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.The probe will reportedly seek to determine why Yahoo waited weeks to disclose knowledge last year of a hack that had occurred in 2014, an incident that compromised 500 million user accounts. An even earlier breach, in 2013, left about a billion customers at risk, though it was not until last fall that Yahoo discovered evidence of that attack, as well.The investigation is being handled by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which in 2011 began requiring companies to disclose information about hacking risks or incidents that may affect investors in a “material” way. And it could become a major test case that lays down clearer expectations about when businesses must reveal that information, analysts say.Opened in December, the investigation is in its early stages, according to the Journal, and while it could lead to an enforcement action by the agency, such steps are rare. The SEC declined to comment for this story.Shortly after Yahoo made its discovery of the 2014 hack public, critics called on the SEC for a deeper look at the company’s conduct. In September, Senator Mark Warner said in a letter to the agency that Americans had the right to know “what senior executives at Yahoo knew of the breach, and when they knew it.”Article Continued BelowYahoo declined to comment for this story, pointing to regulatory filings that say the company is cooperating with government officials — including those from the SEC — examining the hack.But the probe’s implications stretch far beyond Yahoo’s immediate business. It also raises fresh questions for the telecommunications giant Verizon, which is in the midst of a $4.8 billion (U.S.) deal to acquire the former Web titan.“I think it’s going to get a lot uglier for Yahoo going forward over the next year,” said Jeff Kagan, an independent technology and telecom analyst.