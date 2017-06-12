U.S. Supreme Court sides with Microsoft in Xbox 360 class action case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is giving Microsoft Corp. another chance to stop a class-action lawsuit filed by owners of the Xbox 360 video game system who claim the console has a design defect that scratches game discs.The unanimous ruling on Monday said game owners could not use a procedural tactic to appeal a lower-court decision denying them class action status. Such appeals typically aren’t allowed until a lower court makes a final ruling on the merits of the case.Business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, had urged the court to side with Microsoft. They said a ruling for the Xbox 360 owners would have made defending against class action lawsuits more expensive and pushed businesses to settle claims.Read more:Nintendo comes out swinging with Arms and Georges St. PierreArticle Continued BelowMicrosoft aims Xbox One X at hardcore gamers for holidaysMicrosoft has sold millions of Xbox 360 consoles since 2005 and says only 0.4 per cent of owners report disk scratching. The company says damage in many cases was caused by consumer misuse and that that game contains warnings not to move the console while a disk is inside.When a handful of Xbox 360 owners sued, a federal judge initially said the lawsuit couldn’t proceed as a class action. An appeals court declined to consider an appeal of that decision. The Xbox 360 owners then asked the judge to dismiss their case, a procedural move designed to get the appeals court to weigh in. Microsoft said that shouldn’t be allowed to happen.