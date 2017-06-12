Ubers head of business leaves, with more changes on the way

SAN FRANCISCO—Emil Michael, head of business at Uber Technologies Inc. and the closest confidant of founder Travis Kalanick, left the beleaguered ride-hailing company after the board recommended his removal. The change stems from an investigation into workplace harassment and culture that was presented to directors on Sunday.Michael and Kalanick’s involvement in at least two incidents — the mishandling of an Indian rape victim’s medical records and a visit to a Seoul karaoke bar that reportedly prompted a human-resources complaint — came up in the course of the probe, led by former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder, Bloomberg reported. The San Francisco-based company’s board met for more than six hours on Sunday to discuss the findings of that investigation, and directors approved all the recommendations, a board representative said, without elaborating on the details.The suggested actions from the Holder report included parting ways with Michael and adding more independent board members, people familiar with the matter said. Uber is planning to appoint Wan Ling Martello, an executive vice-president at Nestle SA, to the board.Read more:Uber faces crucial moment as board discusses leave of absence for CEO Travis KalanickEND Article Continued BelowUber chief Kalanick’s wild ride remains a work in progress: WellsThe company, which is closely held but valued at $69 billion (U.S.), plans to begin implementing the changes early this week and will outline them to employees at a meeting Tuesday. Ryan Graves, a director and longtime Uber executive, told employees of Michael’s departure in an email, describing him as “instrumental in building the business we have today.” Michael will be replaced by David Richter, who was vice-president of strategic initiatives before his promotion, according to a staff email obtained by Bloomberg.“David is an extremely talented leader, and I have high confidence in his ability to help drive the company forward,” Michael wrote in an email to employees. “Uber has a long way to go to achieve all that it can, and I am looking forward to seeing what you accomplish in the years ahead.”