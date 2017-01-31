Use your loyalty to bargain with department stores: Roseman

Jennifer Neumann bought $5,550 worth of appliances at Sears during a 2015 promotion, in which she received 20 times the usual number of points.“It was one of the reasons why I went to Sears rather than anywhere else. I knew those points could be used towards something great later,” she said.She received $1,100 worth of Sears Rewards Club points and kept them until she and her fiancé could afford a couch they needed. She also helped her mother with a medical emergency.Last December, when Air Miles was in the news for cancelling a plan to impose a five-year expiry date, Neumann called Sears to check on her balance.An automated recording told her of a key point not disclosed when she bought the appliances.Article Continued BelowUnder Sears’ terms and conditions, accounts that don’t earn any points for one year are considered inactive. Redemptions don’t count as activity.All points expire without notice at the end of a 12-month period of inactivity. And once expired, they can’t be reinstated.Neumann called Sears’ customer service number, but couldn’t get any answers. No one would even talk to her.