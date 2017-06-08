Valeant selling iNova unit for $930M to repay debt

LAVAL, QUE.—Valeant Pharmaceuticals expects to receive $930 million (U.S.) in cash for its iNova unit, which it’s selling to two fund managers that had been considered rival bidders for the prescription and over-the-counter drug business.The buyers are funds managed by Pacific Equity Partners and The Carlyle Group, which say they plan to further grow iNova Pharmaceuticals.iNova markets a variety of products for weight management, pain management, cardiology and the treatment of coughs and colds.“We are very pleased to have finalized an agreement to acquire iNova. This is a strong company with great products with growth opportunities particularly in new markets,” Carlyle Group managing director David Bluff said in a statement.David Brown, managing director of Pacific Equity Partners, said the new owners intend to invest in product development, geographical expansion, marketing, staff and potential acquisitions of additional brands.Article Continued Below“We are now working with Valeant and the relevant regulatory authorities to close the transaction in the second half of 2017,” Brown said in the joint statement with Carlyle Group. Valeant, based in Laval, Que., says in its separate statement that it will use proceeds from the sale of iNova to repay debt.Read more: