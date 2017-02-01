Volkswagen will pay $1.2 billion to U.S. vehicle owners amid emissions scandal fallout

FRANKFURT—Volkswagen has agreed to pay at least $1.2 billion in buybacks and compensation to settle claims from U.S. owners of cars with larger diesel engines that the company rigged to cheat on emissions tests.And the German automaker could pay even more — as much as $4 billion — if it can’t repair many of the cars in a way that satisfies regulators.The proposed settlement filed late Tuesday before Judge Charles R. Breyer in U.S. District Court in San Francisco covers owners of some 78,000 Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche cars with 3.0-litre diesel engines.Volkswagen has already agreed on a $15 billion settlement for some 500,000 smaller, 2.0-litre diesel engines.With the settlements for both small and large engines, “all of our customers with affected vehicles in the United States will have a resolution available to them,” Hinrich J. Woebcken, head of Volkswagen Group of America, said in a statement. “We will continue to work to earn back the trust of all our stakeholders.”Article Continued BelowUnder Tuesday’s proposed class action settlement, owners of 20,000 older models dating back to 2009-2012, which cannot be fixed to meet pollution standards, will be offered buybacks or trade-ins. In addition, they will be paid compensation ranging from $7,755 to $13,880, according to a statement from owners’ attorneys.Read more:Six Volkswagen employees charged in emissions scandal