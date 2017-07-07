I was worried that she was feeling under the weather. I refer here to the 1993 Volvo 240 DL Classic wagon that our family still drives. Well, my sons still drive. Her exhaust pipe just plumb fell off the other day. It was rusted all to heck. Poor thing.Or maybe this is part of some grand plan. Maybe she has entered her alpha car stage. Maybe she wants to sound louder, bolder as she approaches her quarter century. If so, shedding the tail pipe has not had the desired effect. She growls like she always has. However, that high-pitched squeal she emits on each and every turn has been sharply effective in putting the neighbourhood on notice when she’s coming or going, even if she doesn’t stay out quite as late as she used to.So know that I approach Volvo’s electrification announcement with a long held optimism bias. The news hit the auto industry like a bolt: all Volvo models sold after 2019 will have an electric motor, making Volvo the first conventional (ie., internal combustion engine) car company to demarcate when the old world ends and the new world begins. The plan is so ambitious that subsequent news out of France announcing the end of gas and diesel vehicle sales in that country by 2040 seemed beside the point. That Volvo has stolen a march on the legacy automakers restores some lustre lost in the previous century — 1999 — when the Swedish car company was swallowed by Ford Motor Co. for $6.45 billion (U.S.). Volvo lovers wept. The brand had a singular reputation for safety, earned in large part through the company’s introduction of the three-point seat belt in 1959. That advance was spurred not by regulation, which, actually, didn’t exist, but because it was the right thing to do. And the car company proved its socially conscious bona fides by given away the design to other car companies for free. Any child of the Sixties might reflect: did the family car even have a two-point lap belt? And if, so, was it ever used? Ralph Nader’s Unsafe at Any Speed: The Designed-In Dangers of theAmerican Automobile wasn’t published until 1965.The Volvo brand too had a distinctive style reputation, not least the boxy but arguably beautiful 200 series. This includes the family 240, which is tank like. Not for nothing is she referred to far and wide as “The Lead Sled.” And yet, she’s agile. (Volvo aficionados may be more likely to fondly reminisce about Simon Templar’s dead sexy P1800.)Article Continued BelowCanada has a distinct relationship with the Volvo marque. Car buffs will recall the Nova Scotia years. Volvo commenced car assembly in Dartmouth in 1963, later moving production to Halifax. There were substantial inducements to woo the company to our shores, and we could get into a long discussion about tariff elimination. But we won’t. In his book The New Domestic Automakers in the United States and Canada, A. J. Jacobs states that the Volvo “became the first vehicle produced in Canada or the United States by a non-North American company in the post-World War II era.” Volvo's plan is so ambitious that subsequent news out of France announcing the end of gas and diesel vehicle sales in that country by 2040 seemed beside the point. (Handout / TNS FILE PHOTO) The Sixties-era “Now Made in Canada” advertising pushed the “Overbuilt to Take It!” branding line. “It” being Canadian winters.It also seems surprising that only in 1998, the year before the Ford takeover, did Volvo cease Canadian production. Nova Scotia’s Museum of Industry website features an adorable four-door Volvo sedan called “The Canadian,” black with red interior and red-centred hub caps, presented to the province’s ministry of trade and industry not long after production commenced. The car is slightly bug-eyed, with fetching grille work.