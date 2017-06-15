Wave of automation sweeping Canadian retailers

Back in 2009, Sobeys found itself at a crossroads.Labour costs were rising, employee productivity was waning and the grocer knew that it had to keep building bigger distribution centres to accommodate the growing number of items being sold in its supermarkets.So instead of building out and hiring more workers, the national grocery chain built up and replaced many employees with robots.“The combination of labour costs going up and SKUs (stock keeping units) being on the rise kind of forced us to start thinking outside the box and try to find a technology to help us resolve those issues,” said Eric Seguin, senior vice-president of distribution and logistics for Sobeys, during a tour this week at the company’s largest warehouse in Vaughan, Ont.Sobeys is one of a small number of Canadian retailers that have embraced robotics technology. Others have been reluctant to follow suit, experts say, due to a lack of investment, a lack of access to the technology and for a long time, a lack of competition.Article Continued BelowToday, Sobeys operates four robotics distribution centres: two facilities north of Toronto spanning 750,000 square feet, another in Montreal and one in Calgary that opened earlier this month.Unlike its 21 traditional warehouses, the mostly-automated centres rely on robotics instead of workers to pull items off the shelves and pack them onto pallets to ship to its 1,500-plus grocery stores.The robots, which whiz up and down rows of stacked products piled up to 75 feet high for 20 hours a day, have resulted in reduced employee costs and quicker and more accurate deliveries, Sobeys says. It’s also allowed the Stellarton, N.S.-based grocer to double the amount of items that can be stored.