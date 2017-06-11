Wealthy millennials are interested in investments: Report

So you think wealthy millennials — especially those inheriting fortunes — are unmotivated and spoiled? Quite the contrary. In fact, a recent RBC Wealth Management study found that high net worth millennials — defined as those under age 35 and worth an average $5.7 million (U.S.) — are very proactive and curious about financial matters.It found that those well-off millennials actively take steps to improve their knowledge of wealth and money matters, largely because they expect to inherit significant wealth. Of the 479 high-net-worth millennials surveyed across Canada, the U.K. and the U.S., 44 per cent have not yet received an inheritance, but the majority expect to in the future. And the vast majority of millennial survey respondents (80 per cent) reported that they feel responsible for understanding their own financial affairs. In fact, 69 per cent reported they conduct their own research to improve their financial knowledge — an even higher rate than older generations of those with high-net-worth status (61 per cent of respondents ages 35 to 55, and 47 per cent of respondents over 55, reported they do the same).And nearly half, or 49 per cent, read the financial press to learn about money matters, much more than the 34 per cent of all age groups combined, says the Millennials and Wealth Transfer study.Article Continued Below“These findings surprised me given that millennials are often perceived as disengaged and irresponsible when it comes to planning for their financial future,” says Howard Kabot, vice president, financial planning, RBC Wealth Management Services. “Our research shows that the opposite is true,” he says.The report found those rich millennials also have the benefit of a head start in learning about money. The under-35 group of respondents said the average age that they started their formal education on financial issues was around 20, while Gen-Xers said they started learning at about age 25, and baby boomers around the age of 32.