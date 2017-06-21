Wearable tech boots built to track safety in construction industry

PITTSBURGH—At first glance, there’s nothing remarkable about SolePower’s latest work boot prototype.The Pittsburgh-based startup has gone through at least 20 other iterations of the boot, and this one took about six months to create. The footwear looks normal — all black save for the company’s white and green logo.But after a few steps, rectangular sections in the heels illuminate a bright orange, reminiscent of the lights inside a traffic tunnel. That’s when you know they’re charging.To tackle ongoing issues in the industrial work space, SolePower — which has won various awards, including a spot on Popular Science’s 2014 Invention Awards list for its proprietary self-charging shoe sole — has switched gears to create the first “self-charging, industrial wearable,” according to Cindy Kerr, commercial director.This unplugged technology could play a role in efforts to improve safety and efficiency in the building, construction, and oil and gas industries, according to Kerr.Article Continued BelowIt could also become part of the ongoing debate over privacy issues, as employers and technology converge to more closely track what workers are doing and where they are going.Inside the SolePower boots are a variety of sensors, including those for temperature detection, GPS, Wi-Fi, electronics and inertial measurement units, which track location and motion. Each is powered by a kinetic charger that harnesses the untapped energy produced by walking.“These are things we normally take for granted in a smartphone,” said Hahna Alexander, co-founder and CEO of SolePower, which was founded in 2012 and has five employees.