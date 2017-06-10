What housing crisis? Uber-luxury properties sizzle in cooler market

They are not like the rest of us. They are not troubled or dissuaded by the weekly or monthly dips and spikes of the Toronto housing market.Buyers of luxury real estate have a deeper understanding of the long-term value in the market or they simply don’t have to look at the price as carefully, say realtors specializing in high-end properties.“These are intelligent people and they have to believe there has to be an economic shift before there’s going to be a (housing) correction,” said Barry Cohen of Re/Max Realtron, who specializes in selling high-end homes.It’s a tiny slice of Toronto’s overall market, but super luxury real estate has stayed hot even as a chill has settled over less lucrative categories.In only a few weeks, the region’s blazing property market went from white hot to what, for many sellers and their agents, appears to be a cool blue. The shift is being attributed in large part to the April 20 provincial announcement of market-calming measures, including a Vancouver-type foreign buyers tax.Article Continued BelowThis $8 million Wychwood Park century home has a library, underground sprinkler system, nine bedrooms and bathrooms and, parking for 10 cars. (Richard Silver) But even before Premier Kathleen Wynne introduced her 16-point Fair Housing Plan, agents say the market was simmering down. The 33-per-cent year-over-year price growth in March was symptomatic of double-digit increases that were never sustainable, said Cohen, the top Re/Max agent for Toronto properties over $3 million since 2012.He thinks that like Vancouver, the Toronto chill is temporary.“If you look back to Toronto running between 5 and 7 per cent year after year since 1996 — 10 per cent is an outstanding market and maybe that’s what we’re going to come back to, not 20 per cent and 30 per cent,” he said, “which still means real estate is going up.”