Is 2017 the year that the sizzle starts to sputter on the Toronto region’s overheated real estate market? That’s possible, says John Pasalis, of data-digging brokerage Realosophy near Queen and Leslie Sts."As the craziness continues, I suspect that might trigger some bigger changes," he said in reference to government measures already implemented this year such as more rigorous stress testing of lending qualifications."I suspect that Ottawa or the province are only going to be fine with 30 per cent year-over-year appreciation (in housing prices) for so long before they do something else that’s drastic," he said.Here’s what other industry experts are predicting: Article Continued BelowInterest ratesThe inching up of interest rates and more stringent mortgage rules are among the factors that could play a role in tempering sales in the hot Toronto region market, says Jason Mercer, director of market analysis for the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB).Those influences could be enough for some households to put a home purchase on hold. But Mercer says most consumers will look for other choices in order to pursue their home ownership dreams.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx