Why does Ontario lag when it comes to executive pay rules? Wells

If and when the attack on the ‘excessive compensation of executives’ is launched — and I fear it will come soon — business will complain about the public’s ‘economic illiteracy’ and will bemoan the ‘hostility to business.’ But business will have only itself to blame.That was management guru Peter Drucker writing in The Wall Street Journal in the mid-1970s, before the metastasis of back-dated and reloaded stock options and skyrocketing executive compensation and — wink, wink — the “benchmarking” of the CEO against a group of cronies, I mean to say, peers.In the contemporary world, we awaken each New Year to the unsurprising revelation that the average CEO has out-earned the average worker while the average worker has stood bleary eyed in the coffee takeout lineup on her first day back at work.The statistical analysis should serve as a flashpoint. And yet, aside from a scattering of opinion pieces and editorials, the story fizzles.Take note of the recent actions of BlackRock in the U.K. As reported in the Financial Times, the mammoth asset manager has put the chairs of FTSE 350-listed companies on notice, demanding, the Times says, “an end to pay awards that outpace ordinary employees.”Article Continued BelowSo called say-on-pay votes are mandatory and binding in the U.K. So the upcoming proxy season in the U.K. promises fireworks.A spot of history: In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, an examination of executive pay by the High Pay Commission warned of the ever-widening income gap and the negative effects on the overall economy. Fix it, the commission said, or prepare for Victorian levels of inequality by 2020. The U.K. already allowed “advisory” say-on-pay votes, in which investors were free to revolt against gargantuan pay awards. To little effect. A wave of executive pay protests in the 2012 proxy season was dubbed the “shareholder spring.”Say-on-pay votes became binding in 2013. How does the process work? Investors get a binding vote every three years. If a compensation package gets voted down, it’s back to the drawing board for that company.