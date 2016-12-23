Why Lululemon has stayed sweet: Olive

Discounter Target Corp. sells activewear. So does the K-mart division of Sears Holdings Inc. So do specialty apparel marketers Under Armour and Nike Inc. Even Beyoncé has an activewear line.With almost every general merchandiser and specialized apparel marketer selling activewear, Vancouver-based Lululemon Athletic Inc. should by now have been left in the dust. That is, after all, so often the fate of pioneers. It’s been a long 18 years since Lululemon founder Dennis “Chip” Wilson created the “athleisure” niche with the North Vancouver native’s first store, in 1998. Yet Lululemon remains the dominant brand in premium activewear. And it looks set to achieve its ambitious goal of roughly doubling sales, to about $4 billion (U.S.), in just five years.Despite many high-profile setbacks, Lululemon is well on the way to establishing itself as a global brand. The company has about 360 stores in eight countries on four continents, including its first two outlets in China, which opened this month.Apparel is a slow-growth industry. But revenues at Lululemon were up 17 per cent last year, and profits increased 11 per cent. Article Continued BelowAmong stock-market darlings, Lululemon has been among the most volatile of stocks. Since the firm went public, in 2007, Lululemon shares have repeatedly soared and slumped, depending on investors’ regard for the staying power of the company’s core yoga-togs franchise.But activewear, including Lululemon’s premium-priced offerings, looks here to stay. Lululemon stock has gained 32.2 per cent in the past year, twice the increase in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is up 16 per cent. Lululemon now sports an eye-popping market cap of $8.9 billion.

