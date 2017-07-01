Why oil will remain relevant in the future: Olive

As the world strives to kick its oil addiction, the Canadian oilpatch is doubling down on the volatile commodity. And with due respect to conventional wisdom, it might win its bet in doing so.Leading this year’s exodus of offshore investors from Athabasca are Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Houston’s ConocoPhillips, the latest in a long string of departures since the oil-price collapse of 2014. The locals have been snapping up many of those assets, however, quietly repatriating the Canadian oilpatch. They’ve been getting better deals than the panic buyers of 2008, when oil hit its all-time high of $147.27 a barrel, seducing China and many offshore firms into Athabasca. (All figures in U.S. dollars.)Read more:Article Continued BelowOPEC, allies to extend oil cuts for nine months to end oversupplyHow the oilsands changed Alberta and Canada foreverTrump approves Keystone XL pipeline amid continued concerns over the environment